Over 40 pro-life leaders call on Senate to reject Biden’s nominee to head HHS

December 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who sued the Little Sisters of the Poor, “carries a national reputation for his vehement, unwavering support for abortion, including in the ninth month, his staunch convictions in opposition to conscience rights for medical professionals, and his hostile opinions regarding the freedoms of religious organizations,” the pro-life leaders said in their letter.

