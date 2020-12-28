Catholic World News

Be filled with the hope of Christ: papal message to Taizé youth meeting

December 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Taizé Community

CWN Editor's Note: The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940. “Hoping in season and out of season” is the theme of this year’s European Meeting in Taizé.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!