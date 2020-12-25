Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

December 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I would like to bring to everyone the message that the Church proclaims on this feast with the words of the prophet Isaiah: ‘To us a child is born, to us a son is given’” (Isaiah 9:6), the Pontiff said at the beginning of his message, delivered in the Hall of Benediction of St. Peter’s Basilica on Christmas Day (video).

