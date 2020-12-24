Catholic World News

Florida court dismisses suit by fired parish office manager

December 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “At issue was whether a new parish priest could fire the office manager after the prior priest, just before his ouster, had on behalf of the parish entered a 4-year contract with the office manager,” according to the report.

