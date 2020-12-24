Catholic World News

US bishops stress need for Christmas hope after challenging year

December 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “This challenging year calls us back to the truth that what matters is seeking God’s will for our lives, following his commands, fixing our hearts on heaven as we carry out our duty to love here on earth,” wrote Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. In the light of faith, however, this encounter with our weakness has become an opportunity to deepen our awareness of our dependence on God. In this pandemic, we remember the promise of mercy and eternity that we have in Jesus Christ, whose love is stronger than death.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!