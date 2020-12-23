Catholic World News

Vatican sent billions to Australia

December 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: More than $2 billion has been transferred from Vatican accounts to Australia since 2014, The Australian reports, and senior Vatican officials say they were unaware of the transfers. Australian officials are now investigating where the funds were sent and for what purposes. The transfer of Vatican funds to Australia has become a point of contention because of rumors that some Vatican officials may have supported efforts to prosecute Cardinal George Pell, who had sought to cut out unauthorized financial transfers.

