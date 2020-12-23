Catholic World News

Bishop Strickland: wanted stronger Vatican message on vaccines

December 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, told the Crux news site that he had hoped for a stronger Vatican message of opposition to the use of fetal tissues in vaccines. The acceptance of Covid vaccines that used fetal tissues was a “lost opportunity,” he said. Stacy Trascancos, who works with Bishop Strickland, said that Catholics “have t find a way to put pressure on pharmaceutical companies to stop using aborted fetal cells in research.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!