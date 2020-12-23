Catholic World News

Argentine priest suspended after assaulting bishop

December 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in Argentina has been suspended from ministry after he physically attacked his bishop during an angry confrontation over the closing of a seminary. Father Camilo Dib punched Bishop Eduardo Maria Taussig of San Rafael, who was explaining his decision to angry parishioners. The tires of the bishop’s car were slashed during his visit.

