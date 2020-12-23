Catholic World News

El Paso bishop reopens churches for Christmas

December 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “due to a decline in the number of cases of COVID in the El Paso community and, most importantly, a decline in the number of hospitalizations, Catholic churches in El Paso County will now have the opportunity to open in time for Christmas,” the diocese said in a statement.

