2 Vatican cardinals test positive for Covid, source says

December 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, 57, the Almoner of His Holiness, has reportedly been hospitalized; Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, 78, the president of the Governorate of Vatican City State, has also reportedly tested positive.

