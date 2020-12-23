Catholic World News

8 beatification causes advance

December 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved a decree recognizing the martyrdom of Rosario Livatino (1952-90), an Italian magistrate slain by the Mafia, paving the way for his beatification. The Pontiff also recognized the heroic virtues of seven clergy and religious, including Bishops Vasco de Quiroga (c. 1470-1565) and Bernardino Piccinelli (1905-84), Fathers Antonio Seghezzi (1906-45) and Ignác Stuchlý (1869-1953), and Sister Rosella Stàltari (1951-74), all of whom may now be honored as venerable.

