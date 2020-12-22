Catholic World News

Bishop ordained in China

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: With the approval of the Holy See and the Chinese government, Bishop Pietro Liu Genzhu has been ordained bishop of Hongdong-Linfen in Shanxi province (map).

