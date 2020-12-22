Catholic World News

Eviction moratorium only delaying the inevitable, says Catholic Charities head

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The extension through January gets us over an immediate crisis, however, my fear is that we are seeing cascading disaster because at some point all of these people are going to be expected to pay back rent and no one will be able to,” said Sister Donna Markham.

