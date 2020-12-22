Catholic World News

Christian politicians have ‘not been up to the task’ in Lebanon, Syriac Patriarch says

December 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Lebanon “should have been a refuge for all the oppressed, but unfortunately it was unable to welcome the brothers who came from other countries and to ensure their safety and dignity,” added Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan, head of the Beirut-based Syriac Catholic Church.

