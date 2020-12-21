Catholic World News

Hamas advises Muslims to avoid Christmas celebrations

December 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The militant group Hamas, which effectively controls the Gaza Strip, has raised concerns by advising Muslims to limit their interaction with Christians in the region. Hamas explains that the directive was intended to warn Muslims against participating in religious ceremonies.

