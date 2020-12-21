Catholic World News

Work together to beat Covid epidemic, Pope urges Vatican City employees

December 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: There is no “magic wand” to end the Covid epidemic, Pope Francis told employees of the Vatican city-state on December 21. He told them “we must work harder to help each other solve this problem.”

