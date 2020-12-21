Catholic World News

9th Circuit orders injunction against Nevada’s Covid limits on churches

December 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the recent Supreme Court decision in favor of the Diocese of Brooklyn, the federal appeals court halted enforcement of Nevada’s restrictions, since the Nevada directive “treats numerous secular activities and entities significantly better than religious worship services. Casinos, bowling alleys, retail businesses, restaurants, arcades, and other similar secular entities are limited to 50% of fire-code capacity, yet houses of worship are limited to fifty people regardless of their fire-code capacities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!