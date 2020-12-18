Catholic World News

Belarus president meets papal envoy on archbishop’s exile

December 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus met on December 17 with Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, who was acting as a papal representative to discuss the exile of Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk. Lukashenko expressed his pleasure at meeting Archbishop Gugerotti, a former nuncio to Belarus, and voiced his admiration for Pope Francis. The details of their conversation, however, were not disclosed.

