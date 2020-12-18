Catholic World News

Catholic school alumni demand answers after graduate alleges abuse, commits suicide

December 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Norbertines of St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere, Wisconsin, “quietly sent [Nate] Lindstrom monthly checks totaling more than $400,000 over 10 years,” according to an earlier article. “But in 2018, his life changed when the order’s abbot told him the monthly payments would end.”

