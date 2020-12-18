Catholic World News

Malaysia archbishop suspends all public Masses from Christmas until Epiphany

December 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on New Straits Times

CWN Editor's Note: Citing “the current public health situation,” Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim “has decided to suspend all public Masses in all parishes, churches, chapels and mass centers in the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur from the eve of Christmas until the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!