Dutch bishop to celebrate ‘drive-in Mass’ on Christmas Eve

December 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Dutch government has imposed a 30-person limit on indoor worship; Bishop Harrie Smeets of Roermond will offer Mass at an outdoor festival site with 500 parking spaces.

