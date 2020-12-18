Catholic World News

Bishop chairmen commend Trump administration for enforcing conscience laws on abortion

December 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops praised the administration for taking action against the University of Vermont Medical Center and the State of California.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

