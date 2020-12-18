Catholic World News

81% of newly ordained priests are satisfied in their ministry, study finds

December 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Newly ordained priests “are most likely to report being prepared ‘well’ in the areas of presiding at Mass (69%), preaching (64%), and Confessions (55%) ... The areas priests report being least well prepared for are all related to administration, human resources, and leadership.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

