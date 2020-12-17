Catholic World News

Many nations use Covid epidemic as excuse for human-rights violations

December 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to Amnesty International, 60 nations have used the Covid epidemic as a pretext for human-rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, the excessive use of force, and repression of political dissent.

