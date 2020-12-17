Catholic World News

Former nuncio found guilty in French court

December 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Luigi Ventura, the former apostolic nuncio to France, has been found guilty of sexual assault in a French court. The archbishop—who was not present for the trial—was given an 8-month suspended sentence and a fine of $15,000, and ordered to pay about $10,000 in court costs. The Vatican diplomat was charged with improperly touching several men.

