Catholic World News

Pope’s World Peace Day message: Catholic social teaching as a compass

December 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “There can be no peace without a culture of care,” Pope Francis says in his annual message for the World Day of Peace, which is observed on January 1. The Pontiff’s message, entitled “A Culture of Care as a Path to Peace,” was released December 17. In it the Pope says that Catholic social doctrine can be used as a compass to orient action toward peace. “Peace, justice, and care for creation are three inherently connected questions, which cannot be separated,” he writes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!