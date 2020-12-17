Catholic World News

Vatican allows priests to celebrate Mass four times on Christmas

December 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a decree authorizing diocesan bishops to grant permission for priests to celebrate Mass as many as four times on Christmas. (Ordinarily a priest may not celebrate Mass more than twice in a day.) The Congregation for Divine Worship, which issued the decree, explained that this special permission was given in light of the Covid epidemic, to allow more opportunities for the faithful to attend Mass. The decree also applies to the feast of the Mother of God and to the Epiphany.

