A glimmer of hope in pandemic for nation’s ailing Catholic schools, but long-term worries persist

December 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Since 2010, Catholic elementary school enrollment has dropped 24% in urban dioceses, and 19% in the rest of the US,” according to the report. “This past September, however, multiple archdiocese[s] reported surges of new students.”

