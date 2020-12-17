Catholic World News

Arkansas bishop contracts Covid

December 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Arkansas Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Anthony Taylor of Little Rock has contracted Covid, according to an article on a new Latin Mass parish in northwestern Arkansas.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

