Catholic World News

Italian theology dean: cardinals need to reveal what they knew about Maciel

December 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gianni Criveller, dean of studies of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions’ International Missionary School of Theology in Milan, described reading the McCarrick Report as “unbearable.” He added that “until Benedict XVI, no one stopped (Legion of Christ founder Marcial) Maciel, who was supported and covered by two cardinal secretaries: Stanislaw Dziwisz and Angelo Sodano . . . I think that out of a sense of justice, and for the honor of John Paul II, the two cardinals have the duty to tell the people of God what happened.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!