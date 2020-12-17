Catholic World News

Colombian bishop decries desecration of church

December 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The desecration took place in Pitalito, a city of 135,000 in southwestern Colombia (map). Bishop Fabio Duque Jaramillo of Garzón “reminded the perpetrators that, according to canon law, they have automatically been sanctioned with excommunication, so that they might be provoked to repent.”

