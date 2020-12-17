Catholic World News

DC mayor eases limits on religious gatherings after archdiocese’s lawsuit

December 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on WTOP-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington said that the limits were “discriminatory, in that they single out religious worship” for special restrictions.” Mayor Muriel Bowser’s modification, according to the report, “gets rid of the 50-person limit for religious gatherings put in place last month and allows places of worship to reach 25% capacity, up to a maximum of 250 worshipers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!