Catholic World News

Supreme Court continues to block state Covid restrictions on religious gatherings

December 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on USA Today

CWN Editor's Note: Invoking its recent decision in favor of the Diocese of Brooklyn, the Supreme Court has ordered lower courts to reconsider their decisions in support of Covid restrictions in Colorado and New Jersey.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!