Cardinal Marx calls handling of abuse report in Cologne ‘devastating’

December 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne “had initially announced that the report would be published but then, a few weeks ago, said its methodology was flawed and refrained from publishing it,” according to the German Catholic news agency.

