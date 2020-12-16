Catholic World News

Colorado bishops: AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is ‘not a morally valid option’

December 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops added, “In the case of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, their use is morally acceptable since neither company used fetal cell lines from an aborted baby at any level of design, development, or production. However, we must also acknowledge that these two vaccine options are not untouched by abortion, as both relied on fetal cells from an aborted baby for one of the confirmatory lab tests. In our current circumstances, when better options are not available, the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remains a morally valid option.”

