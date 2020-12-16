Catholic World News

Hungary defines family as having a mother and a father

December 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The change is the latest of several to be made in recent years in what the government has said are attempts to preserve Hungary’s Christian identity and to boost its plummeting birth rates,” the report notes.

