Catholic World News

Bishop Strickland, Archbishop Viganò address rally against election fraud

December 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Jericho March & Prayer Rally

CWN Editor's Note: The American Conservative, GetReligion, and the National Catholic Reporter offered varied perspectives on the December 12 march and prayer rally, which took place in Washington (NBC/CNN coverage).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!