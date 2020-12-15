Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone backs Archbishop Chaput on denying Communion to Biden

December 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on San Francisco archdiocese

CWN Editor's Note: “I could not agree with Archbishop Chaput more,” said Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, referring to a column in First Things in which Archbishop Chaput said that President-elect Biden should not receive the Eucharist. “This is not a political matter, and those who would describe it as such are either ignorant or willfully confusing the issue,” said Archbishop Cordileone. “This is a matter of bishops’ unique responsibility before the Lord for the integrity of the sacraments.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.