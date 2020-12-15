Archbishop Cordileone backs Archbishop Chaput on denying Communion to Biden
December 15, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: “I could not agree with Archbishop Chaput more,” said Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, referring to a column in First Things in which Archbishop Chaput said that President-elect Biden should not receive the Eucharist. “This is not a political matter, and those who would describe it as such are either ignorant or willfully confusing the issue,” said Archbishop Cordileone. “This is a matter of bishops’ unique responsibility before the Lord for the integrity of the sacraments.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Dec. 15, 2020 6:47 PM ET USA
Archbishop Cordileone is emerging as a Catholic's Catholic, a man who knows, teaches, and lives the truth for himself, all people, and the cause of Christ. Alongside Archbishop Chaput, Bishop Strickland, Bishop Paprocki, and other voices crying in the wilderness of U.S. Catholicism, Archbishop Cordileone's light of intelligence, wisdom, and faith seems to shine more brilliantly with each passing day. Because of this we must begin to pray for this prelate in earnest to protect him from exclusion.
Posted by: TheJournalist64 -
Dec. 15, 2020 5:50 PM ET USA
Bravo, Archbishop, and keep fighting to open the churches out there.