South Carolina priest commits suicide following Covid diagnosis

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is with great sorrow that I must notify you that police have informed us Father [Michel Bineen] Mukad ended his own life at the young age of 38,” wrote Bishop Robert Guglielmone of Charleston. “While we do not know the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic event, we do know that he struggled greatly due to the pandemic.”

