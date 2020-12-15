Catholic World News

What happened to Cardinal Pell can happen to any Australian, author warns

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Within the ideological imperatives that prevail today, any one of us could become a George Pell,” said Keith Windschuttle, a former Australian Broadcasting Corp. board member. “It was as if Kafka’s ‘The Trial’ had moved from the Czech Republic and relocated to Melbourne.”

