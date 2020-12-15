Catholic World News

Justice Dept. probe of Church abuse goes quiet 2 years later

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Agents reviewed tens of thousands of documents from the [Philadelphia] archdiocese that local law enforcement had also reviewed in the previous investigations; those documents revealed no apparent prosecutable federal offenses, but suggested additional investigative steps were warranted,” US Attorney William McSwain wrote.

