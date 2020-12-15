Catholic World News

Church in Singapore marks 200 years of evangelization

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation of 6.1 million (map) is 20% Christian, 15% Muslim, 15% Buddhist, and 5% Hindu, with 37% adhering to Chinese folk religion.

