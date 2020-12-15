Catholic World News

Slovak president meets with Pope

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Central European nation of 5.4 million (map) is 85% Christian (and 75% Catholic). “One of the topics we talked about together is the deepening divisions in society,” President Zuzana Caputová said in a Slovak Facebook post. “I very much appreciate the attitudes of the Pope, who has long defended the poor, the socially weak, people in need. It is a great inspiration to listen to his words about the importance of love for every single person without distinction.”

