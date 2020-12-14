Catholic World News
Washington archdiocese sues city over church restrictions
December 14, 2020
Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington has filed suit against Mayor Murel Bower of the District of Columbia, charging that the city’s restrictions on churches have a chilling effect on religious freedom. The suit argues that the city’s rules are “discriminatory, in that they single out religious worship” for special restrictions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: garedawg -
Dec. 14, 2020 11:45 AM ET USA
Of course, because Bishop Gregory is very eager to give Communion to Joe Biden.