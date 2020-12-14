Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese sues city over church restrictions

December 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington has filed suit against Mayor Murel Bower of the District of Columbia, charging that the city’s restrictions on churches have a chilling effect on religious freedom. The suit argues that the city’s rules are “discriminatory, in that they single out religious worship” for special restrictions.

