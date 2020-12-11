Catholic World News

Debate over masked creche figures in Turin cathedral

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Turin has drawn criticism for a Christmas creche display at the city’s cathedral, in which the figures of the Virgin Mary, Joseph, and the Magi all wear masks.

