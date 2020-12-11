Catholic World News

Pope urges Catholic aid agencies to help suffering Syrians and Iraqis

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Every effort—be it small or great—carried out to promote the path of peace,” Pope Francis said in an Italian-language video message, “is like adding a brick to the structure of a just society, which is open and welcoming, and where everyone can find a place to dwell in peace.”

