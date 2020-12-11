Catholic World News

National Catholic Bioethics Center official weighs in on Covid vaccine

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Do Catholics have a moral duty to decline an inoculation if it was unethically produced using a cell line that came from an abortion? The short answer is ‘no,’” writes Father Tadeusz Pacholczyk, director of education at the National Catholic Bioethics Center.

