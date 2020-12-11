Catholic World News

Vandals hurl stones at New Zealand parish

December 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on NZ Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Pakuranga, where the vandalism took place, is a suburb of Auckland, the nation’s largest urban area.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!