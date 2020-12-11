Catholic World News

Bishop urges Maine Catholics to receive Covid vaccine

December 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Portland Press-Herald

CWN Editor's Note: “We’re grateful they are in fact ethical,” Bishop Robert Deeley said of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. “Caring for the common good of all provides an encouragement to all to receive the vaccination for both their own health and safety and that of others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!