Puerto Rico’s bishops welcome civic calm following controversial election

December 11, 2020

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Following an election in which 100 briefcases of uncounted ballots were discovered, the island’s bishops thanked “thank God and the spirit of civilization of our Puerto Rican people because, even when there have been dramatic changes in some election results, we have not had any violent incidents or social unrest.” The prelates also called for “radical solutions to current practices that generate economic and social inequality in our country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

